He filed into the homeless warming shelter quietly, standing against the wall to study the room – alert for threats.
After a while, he got a plate and filled it with food – nodding in a friendly way to the volunteers trying to make a connection. But he didn’t lower the wall of his reserve. Instead, he found a table where he could sit alone and eat. The friendly attempts of the staff and volunteers to strike up a conversation slid off his defenses, honed in the years of living on the streets.
He slipped out just as quietly as he’d entered. Only later, did they notice he’d vanished back into the night.
He’s one of an estimated 500,000 veterans who will spend at least a portion of the year without a home – living on the streets or in the woods. On any given night, about 40,000 veterans are on the streets. The veteran’s administration provides services to about one in five of those veterans annually. The rest are out there in the shadows – often avoiding the systems designed to help them reclaim their lives.
Now, a new package of bills have established the ambitious goal of eliminating homelessness among veterans – or at least offering services, transitional housing, mental health care and other support to any veterans willing to accept that help.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, whose redrawn district includes all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties, last week cosponsored the End Veteran Homelessness Act, which will streamline the process for getting homeless veterans immediately into housing – where they’ll have an address where they can begin receiving services and treatment.
“Access to reliable housing is critical for the safety, health, and long-term success of our veterans; we cannot allow red tape to stand in the way of this essential resource for those who have selflessly served our country,” said Rep. O’Halleran. “I’ve long worked to expand and improve HUD-VASH and I’m proud to introduce much-needed legislation to break down needless barriers and address the high rates of veteran homelessness we’re seeing in our communities”
Currently, homeless veterans can get vouchers to provide temporary and transitional housing – but they have to go through a caseworker to get the support. However, a shortage of caseworkers has created a bottleneck. The housing voucher program run by the Veterans Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development has funding to provide 100,000 housing vouchers annually – but the lack of caseworkers has limited the number of vouchers awarded to about 80,000.
The new system would make it possible for homeless veterans to receive the vouchers directly – which would in theory get at least 20,000 additional veterans into shelter. Groups like the Payson Homeless Warming Shelter could help connect veterans directly to the program.
The program could also provide assistance to veterans at risk of homelessness, based on income, disability or mental illness.
The system would continue to recruit and assign caseworkers to provide more comprehensive access to services. The programs are based on a pilot program in Pinal County for which O’Halleran won funding in 2019.
The ranks of homeless veterans have actually declined in recent years, thanks to an increase in services and perhaps a decline in the number of veterans returning from combat and suffering things like post traumatic stress disorder.
Veterans face twice the risk of homelessness as similar non-veterans. About 1.5 million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness – which means they’re living below the poverty line, paying more than half of their limited income for housing or suffering from conditions that greatly increase the risk of homelessness.
Roughly 8% of Americans are veterans – but military veterans account for 17% of the nation’s homeless population.
Half of homeless veterans suffer from mental illness and two-thirds suffer substance abuse problems – with many falling into both categories. About 53% suffer from disabilities, compared to 41% of the homeless overall. Most are single males from low-income communities – many of them from minority groups.
Overall, the number of homeless veterans has declined by about 50% since 2009 – but the number of homeless women veterans has actually increased, although they still make up only a sliver of the homeless veteran population. In 2019, Delaware, Connecticut and Virginia had effectively eliminated homelessness among veterans by providing services, outreach and housing. The pandemic proved a setback for those efforts nationally – with high rates of infection in homeless encampments.
The federal government included $300 million to reduce homelessness of veterans in its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. This provided potential grants for community organizations like Payson’s homeless warming shelter, which offers a warm meal and a connection to supportive services.
Community groups like the Payson Warming Shelter have proved life-changing for many, like the homeless veteran who finally made a connection on his third visit to the mostly volunteer-staffed facility in Payson.
The bearded, carefully dressed veteran on one visit noticed the Purple Heart insignia on the hat of volunteer Will Parz.
That broke the ice.
Turns out, the homeless veteran served in the Navy in Vietnam. He became homeless after suffering several strokes and losing contact with his family. Proud, independent, disabled by his strokes and his demons – he’s been living in the woods, keeping himself as tidy as possible. Partz proud emblem of service offered the common grounds on which they could meet.
Parz put him in touch with the Phoenix Veteran’s Affairs office – which led to subsidized housing, medical and mental health care.
So that’s one down.
And about 40,000 to go.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
