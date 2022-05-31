Bingo crowds will start gathering in June at Pinetop Lakes Country Club on Thursday afternoons and Monday nights at Buck Springs Bar and Grill. 

Bingo will start on Thursday afternoon, June 2, and Monday night, June 6. Bingo is scheduled through the month of September.

The cost is $20 for 12 games and an extra $3 for a new game, Betty Boop.

Thursday start time is 2:30 p.m. with the selling of game cards starting at 1:30. Monday start time is 6:30 p.m. with the selling of game cards starting at 5:30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.