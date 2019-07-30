The members of the White Mountain Audubon Society honored charter members Mary Ellen and Chuck Bittorf at their July 3 meeting for their decades of service to not only the local Audubon chapter but also for their many years of community service. Mary Ellen has been president of this Audubon chapter for 25 years, and Chuck has been treasurer for nearly as many years, and both are concluding their tenure at the end of 2019.
Members read memories and accolades sent from those members who have moved away over the years, and the National Audubon Society recognized their volunteer efforts with a plaque. In addition, a representative of the local Lion’s Club spoke about Chuck’s involvement and commitment since 1970. Mary Ellen and Chuck formerly owned the Pinetop Pharmacy, which was originally located where Red Devil’s restaurant is now. Mary Ellen has been active in town government, including her tireless efforts to get the Town incorporated in the early ‘80s and being the first Vice-Mayor of the newly-incorporated Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. She helped bring the vision of the White Mountain Nature Center to fruition, and helped organize the Fall Festival, among many other activities.
