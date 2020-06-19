ST. JOHNS — Denise Blackwood, formerly of Concho appeared for her sentencing on Monday, June 15, but the matter was re-set because a pre-sentence report had not been prepared by the probation department. The parties rely on such a report to advocate for a particular sentence, and the report helps the judge decide on one; the continued sentencing date is now August 31.
Blackwood was charged in February and March with dozens of counts of animal cruelty or neglect, most of them felonies, in two separate files in the Apache County Superior Court. The two cases arose from the condition of two properties occupied and abandoned by Blackwood in the Concho area where Sheriff’s deputies found horrific scenes of dead and neglected dogs, goats, horses and fowl. She was once listed as a director of an animal rescue non-profit with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The cases have been closely followed by area residents, one of whom told The Independent
that she doesn’t want to see the case be “swept under the rug.” Comments on the paper’s website and Facebook reflect similar sentiments from the public. Those who have spoken out include witnesses to horrific scenes at the properties, a fellow who had to bury Blackwood’s dead animals, and the former county official whose cleaning company faced the worst of it. In fact, one resident yelled “Dog killer!” during an early court setting and earned a rebuke from the justice of the peace presiding that day. Now, COVID- 19 precautions approved by the Arizona Supreme Court bar non-attorney and non-victim visitors from the courthouse in all proceedings.
Blackwood took a plea deal at her arraignment on March 30, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally or knowingly subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment, a mastiff-type dog, a Class 5 felony. She also pleaded guilty to intentionally subjecting an animal under her custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment that caused the animal serious physical injury, in this case, a deceased dog, a Class 6 felony. The other 16 felonies and six misdemeanors she was charged with in the two separate cases would be dismissed under the agreement.
The parties stipulated in the plea agreement that Blackwood would avoid going to prison, but as part of her three year probation term, she could be sentenced to one year in a county jail, and Monday was the day she would find out her sentence. Judging by what was said during Monday’s hearing, it now seems that even a minor jail sentence may not be in the cards.
Blackwood, 45, is a slender woman who sat next to her court-appointed lawyer, Bryce Hamblin. She wore a black and pink flowered blouse and grey slacks, her blond hair in a pony tail, and a blue mask. When she walked into the courtroom she looked scared, maybe thinking a crowd of people would be there, asking for her head. Because of the COVID-19 protocol, no spectators were allowed to be there. The prosecutor assigned to the case is Brent Whiting. He wasn’t there in person but the voice on the phone sounded like him. He was accompanied by probation officer Chris Burton who may be the one to write the pre-sentence report. Judge Michael Latham presided.
Defense counsel Hamblin told the judge that they were ready to proceed without a pre-sentence report. Blackwood said that she lives in Maricopa County now, is employed full time, and had to take time off work to be there. Prosecutor Whiting said he’d prefer a report because he was “on the fence” about recommending jail time and wanted the court to hear from the neighbors who had appeared at prior court dates. The judge noted that spectators are allowed through digital means like Zoom and Youtube which still have some bugs, but sent an officer out to the front entrance to see if anyone had been turned away from the courthouse that day—no one had.
That’s when defense counsel Hamblin sneered at how remarkable it was that in court, people “show up for a dog but no one shows up for (victims of) child molesters.” He also argued that persons who are not victims or attorneys don’t have standing to address the court at sentencing. Prosecutor Whiting countered that the court hears from interested parties all the time when they come and speak in favor of a defendant; the implication being that interested parties should also be allowed to speak in favor of the state. Judge Latham explained to Blackwood that he has about “one paragraph” about the facts of the case, and if the prosecutor was going to argue for jail time, he’d prefer a full report to help him decide.
Jail or not, probation terms will include that she “agrees not to own, possess, or be the responsible party or custodian for any animal,” not only during the three years of probation, but for the rest of her life. She also could be fined up to $150,000 per felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.