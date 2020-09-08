ST. JOHNS — Last Monday, convicted animal abuser Denise Blackwood was sentenced in the Apache County Superior Court to 60 days in the Apache County Jail.
The two separate case files that alleged dozens of counts of animal neglect and animal cruelty landed in the superior court in February of this year. They arose from the gruesome state of two properties occupied and abandoned by Blackwood, leaving in her wake, dead, diseased and neglected animals.
For example, on one property in the Concho area, Apache County deputies on Oct. 2, 2019 found one mastiff-type dog dead that an officer said he recognized as belonging to Blackwood. They found another small dog dead in a wire kennel, five dead dogs were in a steel Connex-type container, a skeleton of a small dog was hidden under boxes, while two dead rabbits, one dead goat and one goat were found still alive.
That was not the first time authorities responded to a Blackwood property.
In January of that year, acting on a tip, they discovered five dead dogs still on their restraints, seven other restrained living dogs, three of them had neck injuries caused by the skinny ropes around their necks. There was also one horse who “appeared very frail from malnutrition,” and a “calf having a severely swollen abdomen,” according to the report about that property.
In March 2020, Blackwood signed a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two felonies; specifically, to one count of intentionally or knowingly subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment, a mastiff-type dog, a Class 5 felony. That was charged as the first count in a 10-count complaint filed in the Apache County Superior Court on Feb. 10. She also pleaded guilty to intentionally subjecting an animal under her custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment that caused the animal serious physical injury, in this case, a deceased dog, a Class 6 felony. That charge was the first count in a 14-count complaint filed the same day. The other 16 felonies and six misdemeanors she was charged with in the two separate cases would be dismissed.
She was once listed as a director of an animal rescue non-profit with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The parties stipulated in the plea agreement that Blackwood is to be placed on a maximum term of supervised probation for three years. Probation terms will include that she “agrees not to own, possess, or be the responsible party or custodian for any animal,” not only during the three years of probation, but for the rest of her life.
She appeared with counsel Bryce Hamblin, her court appointed attorney. The State of Arizona was represented by career prosecutor Garrett Whiting. Judge Micheal Latham appeared telephonically from his home as he was not feeling well that day. It seemed that Blackwood was feeling just fine, until she was sentenced to jail, anyway. She appeared in court in a bright yellow shirt, dark slacks and wore a mask.
According to the plea agreement, it was up to the judge to determine if Blackwood should spend anymore time in jail than the five days that she already served.
Prosecutor Whiting went first and said that the case had generated a “large amount of public interest,” and a lengthy discussion ensued about what to do with the unusual number of letters written from residents. (See accompanying article by Laura Singleton.) Whiting noted that the pre-sentence report from the probation department wasn’t recommending any further jail for Blackwood, and the state took no position on that, leaving it up to the judge.
Defense Counsel Hamblin urged the court to impose no further jail, pleading that his client had a minor child and a full time job. It might be noted because in June, Blackwood said she was living and working in the Valley now. Hamblin argued that his client’s former significant other bears partial responsibility for the situation, that that person had abruptly left Blackwood, with their vehicle, after a “domestic dispute.” He told the court that Blackwood acknowledges that she “should have taken more precautions” and done more with regard to the animals.
Blackwood spoke next. She said that she agreed with what her lawyer said, but by having to show up in court that Monday, she had lost $200 in wages and overtime, and could be in trouble at work for taking time off. She said nothing for herself about the animals or the cruel, fatal way that she mistreated them, or about being sorry about it.
It didn’t appear that Judge Latham was favorably impressed with Blackwood’s presentation. In pronouncing sentence, he noted that the pre-sentence report showed no prior felonies for the 45-year-old Blackwood and acknowledged that she was a parent and employed full time. The judge also recognized that the fault here “may not rest entirely at your feet,” he said. But with his voice hardening, Latham then said, “You did have responsibility, Ms. Blackwood,” and that he was mindful of the “extreme amount of suffering” that she caused the animals.
Therefore, he sentenced her to 30 days in jail on both charges to run consecutively, meaning for a total of 60 days with five days credited for time she already served with credit for one of the charges, not both. He ordered her to report to the Apache County Jail by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Latham further observed to Blackwood that she now has two felony convictions, and if she gets another one, even for possession marijuana without a medical card, she will be a “category three repeat offender,” and no probation is available if such a thing happens. Latham said to her that even if she successfully completes the three years of probation in these cases, “Your criminal history will follow you for up to 10 years,” and urged her to “choose wisely who you associate with.”
Blackwood look stunned. She left her seat at the defense table to have her fingerprints taken and she said nothing to her attorney as he rose from his seat and exited the courtroom.
She wasn't even remorseful. Whiting and the probation department did their jobs poorly. She has continued to exhibit this behavior and essentially got a slap on the wrist. This was despicable and warranted a harsher sentence.
