The following dates are set by Vitalant for blood donations:
• 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 22 at the Pinetop Fire Department at 5976 Buck Springs Road
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Sequoia Village School, 982 Full House Lane in Show Low
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28 at Snowflake High School, 682 School Bus Lane
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 at American Legion Post 30, 825 E. Main St. in Springerville
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at St Johns High School, 360 Redskin Drive in St. Johns
For more information, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.