Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 7:11 am
Vitalant Arizona is announcing dates, times and locations of blood drives in Heber, Show Low, Snowflake and St. Johns in January.
As Arizona patients require more transfusions in January than any other month of the year, Vitalant is asking White Mountains residents to get out and give blood.
The following provides information about where to go to donate:
Snowflake — Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E, 19th Street.
Show Low — Thursday, Jan, 20, 1-8 p,m., LDS Show Low Stake, 1401 W, Deuce of Clubs.
Heber — Thursday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mogollon High School Gym, 3450 Mustang Ave.
Donors will be eligible for “thank you” gifts from Arizona sponsors.
From Jan 11-31, donors can earn a voucher for a complimentary admission to the Feb, 5-April 3 Arizona Renaissance Festival.
To make an appointment to give blood visit www.vitalant.org and enter city or zip code, Appointments may also be made by calling Vitalant at 1-877-258-4825 (1-877-25-VITAL).
The Civil Air Patrol in Show Low also has a blood drive scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave.
