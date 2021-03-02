Vitalant Blood Donation has scheduled the following dates for blood drives in the White Mountains:
Eagar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at Round Valley High School, 550 N. Butler St.
Holbrook: 2 to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Airport Road.
Snowflake: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at the Snowflake-Taylor American Legion Post 126, 325 W. Fourth St.
For more information, go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
April blood drives
Coming up for April 16-17, another coordinated effort by Civil Air Patrol and the American Red Cross for a blood drive to be held at the VFW facility 381 N. Central, Show Low. The drives will be from 9 to 3 p.m. each day.
Scheduling can be done by signing in on Redcrossblood.org, input CAP (not zip or address) to search by place at VFW with date/time and or call for assistance at 661-805-1079.
Blood donations and COVID-19
Did you know? The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of that effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information.
