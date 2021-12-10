Khalyd Clay, 28, left, a 2011 graduate of Blue Ridge High School and a Gates Millennium scholarship recipient, enjoyed a “Blues Brothers” moment with his 13-year-old cousin, Wade Vigil, over Thanksgiving weekend, when he came home to the White Mountains from San Diego, California, where he works in research and development at Scripps Research Institute.
At Blue Ridge, Clay participated in cross country and track and field. He went on to earn his bachelor of science degree from Loyola Marymount University, and his master of science degree from Scripps Research Institute. He will receive his doctorate degree in chemistry from Scripps in August.
“I haven’t decided yet whether I want to continue with research and development or become a professor at a university,” he said. “I served as the senior consultant in the lab at Scripps and I really enjoyed working with other chemists. I will decide in August.”
Vigil, who is a seventh grade student at Blue Ridge Junior High, looks up to his cousin and the two are very close.
“I look up to him for everything he has achieved,” Vigil aid. “I am very proud of him.”
When asked what he would like to do after high school, Vigil said he’d like to attend a school of technology and design electronic games as a career.
Khalyd is the son of Sally Nashio and the late Nolando Clay of Whiteriver, and the grandson of Noland Clay and the late Mary Clay of Canyon Day and the late Mic and Sally Nashio of Whiteriver, and Erik Andersen of Lakeside.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
