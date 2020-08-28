PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Blue Ridge Physics and Engineering Clubs NASA Rover Boys and Girls Team took first place in the national Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Award for the 2020 NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.
Blue Ridge earned the number one spot in the high school division for the Engagement Award category. They competed against 110 high school, college and university-level teams from across the country. There were also teams from 11 different countries.
In addition to their first place spot for Engagement, Blue Ridge High School was also selected as a top competitor in both the Drive Train and Task Challenge in the competition.
“It’s quite an honor to have received an award,” said team coach and Blue Ridge Algebra/Geometry/Fab Lab teacher Kevin Woolridge. “Although we have both a boys and girls team, the STEM Engagement was a combined effort and award for both teams.”
Students were asked to use the engineering design process to create a prototype for one of five different tools used on this year’s NASA Rover Challenge. The Blue Ridge teams brought the competition right to the door of Blue Ridge elementary and middle school students.
“The ‘engagement’ part of the project was involving the younger kids. We helped future generations get involved and have hands-on experience with STEM,” said Blue Ridge High School junior, Joe Woolridge.
The teams enlisted the help and creativity of the younger students in designing a tool or assembly that could (theoretically) be used to obtain a soil, liquid or core sample from the moon in a NASA Rover mission.
The younger students were tasked with developing their own, unique prototype tool or assembly. Then, the STEM team selected what they deemed the best design and fabricated it for the Rover competition.
“The kids were pretty excited,” said STEM team member Landon Rigg. “Fourth, fifth and sixth grade students worked on their own projects. We rewarded them with a pizza party for their work and participation. It was a chance for our small community and schools to be involved in a national project.”
“My favorite part of this was getting the younger kids excited for high school and for the NASA Rover challenge,” said Parker Rigg, Landon’s younger brother and teammate. “I liked showing them the assembly and getting them excited for the future.”
The Blue Ridge students also met top NASA engineers who work on the same type of tasks in real life.
All teams were required to follow the engineering design process said Woolridge. One of the Blue Ridge team’s designs was actually selected as a ‘Top Design’ by NASA and was in consideration for the Tool Challenge award.
For many students on the boys and girls team, the Rover Challenge experience has influenced their direction in college. Blue Ridge High School graduate Emily Halls has decided to study mechanical engineering in college, beginning this year.
Virtual award ceremony
“Sadly due to COVID-19 the event was cancelled but projects were still judged based on our submissions and reports,” said Woolridge.
The awards virtual ceremony was posted online with one challenge division or award category announced every hour.
Woolridge and the Blue Ridge team gives special thanks to Betsy Alekay, Bonnie Craig and all the Blue Ridge Junior High and elementary school teachers for all their work in completing this activity with their students.
To watch the team awards online, visit www.facebook.com/466784263432298/videos/626329621622026.
How to help next year’s teams:
With the school closures, it has become significantly more difficult for the team to raise the funds necessary to participate in these competitions. For more information about how to help the Blue Ridge Physics and Engineering club, contact Kevin Woolridge at kwoolridge@bursd.org.
(2) comments
[smile] Go get 'em, Yellow Jackets!
what is it with people these days...the virus is serious to the whole world except i guess in Lakeside where students and teacher congregate to celebrate ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.