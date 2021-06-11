Sue Singer is head of the volunteers for the Pinetop-Lakeside Library. They all worked so hard for a recent sidewalk sale. They appreciate the communities' support and generosity. The proceeds of these sales go toward library programming and so much more.
The library's book, bake and tag sale last week was a huge success. These ladies worked so hard collecting, preparing and working this event.
Thank you to all the volunteers and many thanks to the shoppers for making it successful. Sales from these events benefit our library in so many ways, including Children's, Teen's and Adult programming. Kudos to all our volunteers!
