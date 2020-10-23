We are clearing out our storage facility. The Show Low Library Friends will be hosting a book sale, on Friday, November 6, from 10 - 2 p.m. in the lobby area of the library.
We will give you a library bag and you are welcome to fill it to the top with books of your choice for $10.
We ask that you wear a mask for our safety and the safety of others.
This is a good way to support your local library and all they offer.
