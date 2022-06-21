For the month of June the Show Low Library Friends has used books on firearms, history of firearms and history of wars, starting with many pictorial books about wars starting with World War II.

The books will be available on the carts in front of the used books room at the library.

All proceeds benefit the library. The public can also donate used books at the library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.