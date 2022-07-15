The High Country Barbershop Chorus is busy rehearsing popular Broadway and big-screen hits for its comeback summer two-show performance on July 23.
The chorus will perform at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 23 at the Blue Ridge High School Auditorium.
The repertoire will include hits from “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “The Lion King.”
Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Show Low Chamber of Commerce or from any chorus member. Tickets at the door will be $12.
The concert will also feature a performance by the Vocalocity Barbershop Quartet that was formed in February 2019 and, two months later, won the Arizona Quartet Championship of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
In October 2019, Vocalocity went on to win the Far Western District Quartet Championship (California, Arizona, Nevada, southern Utah, Hawaii). The quartet members have decades of combined experience, and regularly earn standing ovations for their quality singing and entertaining act.
When longtime chorus director Doc Dockendorf first moved to Show Low, he learned the local barbershop chorus had been dissolved. He stepped up and revived the group in 2000 and formed the White Mountains Arizona chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
They have been performing ever since. Dockendorf served as director of the chorus for 18 years until he passed the torch to Theresa Dick from the Blue Ridge High School Music Department.
Barbershop harmony is a style of unaccompanied vocal music characterized by four-part chords. The melody is sung by the second tenor/lead. The first tenor harmonizes above the melody, the bass sings the lowest harmonizing notes, and the baritone completes the chord.
Barbershop harmony is rooted in African American traditions of the late 1800s in the South, and this style of music has been adapted to many modern melodic songs including popular and gospel music.
The Barbershop Harmony Society, legally and historically named the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America Inc., is the first of several organizations to promote and preserve barbershop music as an art form.
Since its creation in 1938, the Barbershop Society has been a male singing organization. However, in June 2018, the society announced it would allow women to join as full members, with each chapter deciding whether to remain all-male or add a mixed or all-women’s chorus. This change makes male, female and/or mixed quartets and choruses eligible to compete at the international convention.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus board of directors voted in 2021 to become a mixed chorus and invites new male and female singers who love to sing a cappella music to visit rehearsals. If you would like to find out how much fun barbershop singing is, or for more information about the July 23 performance, contact the board president, Everett Peterson, at 928-369-6986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.