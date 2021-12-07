VERNON—Two men identified as Roman Artiaga, 19, and and Caleb Mata, 34, were charged with various felonies for allegedly trying to break into a homeowner’s vehicle in the late morning of November 21.
According to the alleged victim who contacted the Independent, the homeowner, who was armed at the time, confronted the men, one of whom allegedly fired a 9mm handgun at the owner. The owner shot back with his own 9mm handgun but both shots missed. The men drove off in the vehicle they had arrived there in.
The homeowner called 911 and shortly thereafter, an Apache County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle coming off a road called Hillcrest, stopped the vehicle and arrested the men. According to court records, Artiaga is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and burglary, Class 3 Felonies, two weapons violations, two drug violations Class 4 and Class 6 Felonies, and taking contraband into a correctional facility, a Class 2 Felony. That last charge possibly arose from Artiaga having drugs or paraphernalia on him at the time he was booked, even though he didn’t voluntarily enter the jail. Jail records list the bond amount holding Artiaga as $525,000. He is due in court on Dec. 13.
Mata was charged with fewer crimes that Artiaga: Burglary, possessing/use of a weapon in a drug offense and possessing drug paraphernalia, Class 3, 4 and 6 Felonies, respectively. Both men are presumed by law to be innocent.
However, Mata will not go to trial because he is deceased. In a brief press release on Dec. 1, which contains the phrase “inmate suicide,” Sheriff Joe Dedman stated:
“The Apache County Sheriff’s Office is mindful of its obligation to keep matters under investigation confidential to avoid jeopardizing the integrity of that investigation. Under these circumstances, we appreciate your understanding that Sheriff Dedman is unable to comment on any information regarding the investigation currently being conducted by the St. Johns Police Department into the death of Caleb Mata.”
Sources told the Independent by email that the death was by hanging and that it occurred about three days after the arrest. In circumstances such as this, it is not unusual for the law enforcement agency at which the death occurred to hand off the investigation to another agency, in this case, the St. Johns Police.
For the last ten years, Mata was no stranger to the criminal justice system and had served time in prison for burglary, released in February, 2019. When the homeowner, who has asked not to be named, was told of Mata’s passing, the homeowner sounded very upset and lamented that Mata, a man of only 34 years, had plenty of living ahead him — time to “straighten out his life.”
ACSO impounded the homeowner’s handgun, but he expects to get it back. The Independent has a public records request into Apache County and St. Johns Police and will update this story as more details become available.
Good article, when I worked at the Navajo County Jail from 2013 through 2018, I knew of three deaths there and one that may have died eventually from his injuries of getting his head bashed in by a DOC prisoner who never should have been housed in the same pod with the victim. This same DOC prisoner was incorrectly housed before and did wind up killing a small male inmate that was accused only not convicted never been to court of a sex crime with a minor. That poor man had his head bashed in on a jail toilet in cold blood. Finally DOC showed up armed heavily with guards and chains and took the killer away to a prison where he belonged. All this tragedy was created by a desire by the Sheriff to make money on housing DOC inmates. to fulfill a contract and make money. These incidents never made the newspaper back then. Thank you for printing this.
