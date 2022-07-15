Greetings, sports fans. Summer is a time when local high school sports have slowed down and the national scene has just Major League Baseball on a steady pace. I know there are other sports — professional soccer for one — but as a baseball fan, I just feed that sport into my head and heart and am happy to do so. This column is devoted mostly to baseball, THE summer sport.
White Mountain Hawks update
No sooner had we put an article in the White Mountain Independent about the White Mountain Hawks baseball team and the Northern Arizona Baseball League, than the league — and thus the team — folded their tents and closed down for business.
In following up to get information, I found that the website was deactivated, and the phone numbers I had for the league office and coaches either were out of order or went unanswered.
So, my wish to watch local high-level baseball is now on hold. With the Little League teams closing down, we are left to watch the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19 to get our long ball fix.
All Star Game
Los Angeles is the site of this year’s MLB All Star Game. The actual game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, July 19. The Home Run Derby will be on Monday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time.
A new process for voting took place this year, with fan votes in the first round to declare the top vote-getter from each league. With those two players guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup, the fans then voted for one of the top two at each position, or top four in the outfield. The winners of the first round were Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Robert Acuna, Jr. of the Braves.
Because each of the 30 teams has to be represented on the rosters, there are always going to be those who are deserving, but get left out. Traditionally called “snubs,” these well-deserving players have to wait to see if a player withdraws because of an injury or some other reason, and opens a spot for them.
Since this year sees the position of designated hitter in both leagues, there will be nine players listed as the starting lineup. In the past, the manager of the National League could designate a player for this spot, but this year it was voted on. Bryce Harper of the Phillies was elected to the lineup, but because of an injury, the second place vote-getter was named to replace him. William Contreras of the Braves gets that honor. Wilson Contreras of the Cubs was elected as the National League catcher, so this will be the first time two brothers start in an All Star Game since Sandy and Roberto Alomar in 1992.
Hope you have a good All Star evening, whether you are a baseball fan or not. After all, we are in the beautiful White Mountains, and if you are not at home or in a pub where the game is shown, then you will be enjoying the evening.
American Legion Baseball
Maybe there is room to field an American Legion baseball team in the White Mountains in the future. We have excellent high school baseball teams, and a team of 16-18 year old players would surely be competitive in Arizona.
The biggest hurdles I see to fielding a team would be financial support and sponsorship by local American Legion posts, and the fact that current American Legion teams are situated in either the Tucson or Phoenix areas. There is no doubt that those teams would really like to come to the White Mountains to play in cooler weather, but then we would have to reciprocate and travel to those areas to play also.
In talking to Scott Ehret, the Arizona American Legion Baseball Chairman, he would love to see teams in the northern part of the state competing in Legion baseball. There are 20 teams playing in the state now. A northern league in the White Mountains, Prescott, Payson, Flagstaff and possibly Holbrook-Winslow, would increase the state by five more and result in a spot in the State Championship Playoffs.
If anyone is interested in pursuing the possibilities, let me know and I will get you in touch with Mr. Ehret, and together we can vocalize a plan for getting this spaceship dream to take off.
Odds and Ends
I was spent a few days in Wyoming during my hometown’s reunion week. There I got to see one of my best friends from high school, who was as fine a high school pitcher as our town ever had. When we were 15 years old, we had two Babe Ruth teams in town, and we played on opposing teams. I never got a hit off of Jim — he knew just where to get me to swing at strike three, high and inside, and I was heading for the bench. Of course, he reminded me of that in our get-together. I was glad we were on the same American Legion team after Babe Ruth ball.
Until next time, when we will review upcoming fall sports, may you have a memorable All Star week.
