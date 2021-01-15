SHOW LOW — A $415,000 expansion project for the Show Low Public Library was approved during the Jan. 5 Show Low City Council meeting.
The project will enclose the covered patio area on the east side of the library, creating a Teen Center. Once enclosed, the expanded area will be roughly 1,800 square feet.
The original estimated cost of the project was $304,000 but all three bids that were considerably more with Pointe Companies coming in with the highest bid of $496,426, followed by Redden Construction at $473,198.
The contract was awarded to LD & B LLC who bid the lowest at $415,000. Although the lowest bid, it was still $111,000 more than the original cost estimation based on the design by Barton Associates Architecture.
“I think about enclosing that end of the library — it’s like throw up some two by fours, put up some paneling and go said Mayor John Leech Jr. in response to the bids that exceeded the original cost estimate. “You see this price and it’s like, ‘Wow’.... It just seems pretty fancy; it seems like a lot of money to enclose that.”
Public Works Director Bill Kopp explained the some of the cost was also due to the height of the building and said “the rear of the building is going to be very similar to the front side (west) of the library with the exception of the fireplace. It is going to have the same type of siding and the glass front windows.”
Other council members questioned the project cost. In response, Kopp also cited a local construction boom with contractors operating at capacity large increases in lumber costs in 2020 and an increase in labor costs of around 15% due to competition for skilled workers.
Although the total price tag is $415,000, some of the funding will come from an Arizona State Library grant of $48,500. Friends of the Library will supplement that amount with $10,000 in funding and the Rural Activation and Innovation Network Grant will provide another $25,000.
The remaining $163,900 in project funding will come from the city of Show Low and CARES Act funding received by the city.
The council voted to move forward on the project because the significant grant funding comes with deadlines for completion. Should the city wait, grant funding could be lost completely.
When completed, the east side of the library will look much like the west side that faces City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.