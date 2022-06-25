With many businesses still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and the great resignation, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed with the idea of onboarding new employees and ensuring they stick with your company for the long term. Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) shares the following tips to ensure you’re working to improve your onboarding process and employees are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. First impressions matter!
1. Discuss any questions or concerns with them before their first official day
This can range from first-day nerves to questions they may have regarding processes and procedures. By addressing these issues and concerns before your new employee starts, you're showing them that you are invested in them and their needs from the get-go.
2. Begin with pre-onboarding
This allows you to present your new employee with expectations and guidelines that will help them feel comfortable and successful from the start. Share things such as a copy of their contract and company's policies, new hire paperwork and handbook, benefit packages, start date, time, and location, as well as a plan for their first day/week including necessary usernames/passwords.
3. Introduce new hires around the offices
During this tour, you should introduce your new hire to the rest of the staff, including their coworkers and managers, which will help them feel more comfortable in their new surroundings and feel like they're part of the team.
4. Schedule new hires to have lunch with their team lead/manager
If you can't introduce the new hire to their team lead or manager, you should encourage their supervisor to have lunch with the new hire so they can get to know them better.
5. Outline a path for professional development
Take time to sit down and show them a path for professional development. This will help them feel more comfortable and confident in their surroundings so they are on a path to success.
6. Invite open communication from the beginning
Studies show that open communication and collaboration can increase employee productivity by 25%, so you must ensure your new hire feels comfortable enough to open up to you and your team.
7. Coach new hires for success
Ensure you give your new hires the tools and resources to succeed from day one, which provides the best chance for them to thrive and grow within your organization and gain confidence.
