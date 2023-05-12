It began in 2006 with two brothers, 1,000 square feet and a plan to sell vinyl siding and exterior supplies. Now, seventeen years later, that 1,000 square feet has quintupled in size, the inventory has flourished to rival the offerings at any big-box hardware store and the brothers … well, they're still brothers, and still business partners.

And on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, Kay Supply celebrated its grand re-opening. Brian and Terril Kay welcomed contractors and the community of Taylor to celebrate their expansion, remodeling and considerably larger range of building and hardware supplies.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.