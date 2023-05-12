It began in 2006 with two brothers, 1,000 square feet and a plan to sell vinyl siding and exterior supplies. Now, seventeen years later, that 1,000 square feet has quintupled in size, the inventory has flourished to rival the offerings at any big-box hardware store and the brothers … well, they're still brothers, and still business partners.
And on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, Kay Supply celebrated its grand re-opening. Brian and Terril Kay welcomed contractors and the community of Taylor to celebrate their expansion, remodeling and considerably larger range of building and hardware supplies.
Before the remodel, Kay Supply's retail space was about 1,000 square feet. At the re-opening, that space had grown to 5,000 square feet, chock full of supplies, tools, tradesmen's needs and more.
Forty-two vendors attended the re-opening, complete with booths and lots of answers to questions from contractors and community members.
It was good Kay Supplies had the extra space; the turnout was significant, and crowds were kept topped up by food from Snowflake Smoke House, Black Beard’s Galley and Velma’s Little Umukuka.
It wasn't just food and vendors, either. Kay Supply provided everyone in attendance with a Kay Supply bucket, hat, t-shit, raffle tickets and some other goodies. There were many items up for raffle including Visa gift cards and several tools.
All this was necessary; Terril Kay said Kay Supply has seen growth in their customer base, sales, or both every year since the store opened.
“We opened up as a vinyl siding supply, so an exterior supply store. And every year we've kind of evolved with the market” said Terril.
They added lumber in 2016 because another lumber company got bought out, which left a lumber void in Snowflake-Taylor.
“We are one of the last Mohicans in the part of being the independent. Everywhere around us has been bought out. We find great pride in that, to be able to compete with the big corporations. I think our customer base sees us as a family company where they get that handshake, that rub on the back, that one-on-one,” said Terril.
Kay Supply also has a professional contractors' desk, custom door shop and metal trim shop.
“The convenience factor of the contractor to be able to come to one spot to pick up his hand tool, his lumber, his nails, his door, anything like that, it was all for convenience of the buyer,” said Terril.
Contractors can pick up more than nails. Kay Supply has a custom door shop which has been in operation for 10 years, and recently moved into its own building.
Brian Kay said contractors prefer working with custom doors because the fit is more true, and because there are options available that simply can't be met with an off-the-shelf product. A recent example was a custom-made Dutch door for a kids' playroom under a staircase. “Our door guys do specialty things like that,” he said. “We have a great crew that can build out any door you want.”
Terril said he and Brian can’t take all of the credit for the success of Kay Supply. He said the people around them are a big part of that success.
“We were able to build a good team. To offer a great product line, to offer great service and still have that mom and pop feel of family."
It's not just the family feel that makes a difference; so does expertise. Kay Supply’s staff prides themselves on giving high level of customer service. Some of them have been in the field for 20 years, said Dustin Byars, general manager.
“We offer a very customized approach,” said Byars.
“We’re not here just for the paycheck. Were here for the community and the opportunity to compete or to win,” Terril said.
The grand re-opening offered Terril a chance to reflect on the road from 2006 to today.
"So you have two young men starting out a small little business, and then each year you've seen the growth and the opportunity. So I see a lot of sweat, hardship, headaches, yet opportunity," he said.
"But now I feel personal pride because we went through all those hard years of growing a business to now; we feel like we’re in the arena to compete with the big guys."
Kay Supply is located at 500 Pinedale Rd. in Taylor and at 241 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
