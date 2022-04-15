The city of St. Johns received nearly $2 million in Workforce Development Incubator grants. This four-year grant, awarded through the USDA, was a national competition and out of all the entities applying for this grant, St. Johns was the 10th area city to receive it.
This money will be used to renovate a 3,800-square foot area in the back of City Hall to become the St. Johns Innovation Center.
Christine Chiesl, Community Development/Planning director said, “we want to be able to create something that doesn’t exist here that can benefit people in like a 200-square mile radius. Coal plants, within a 10-year period, are mandated to shut down or repurpose, because of the coal emissions. When our team came on board three years ago, we were tasked with how to create jobs and how to create a sustainable future for the people losing these jobs. These coal plant jobs are high tech jobs, averaging $75,000 to $150,000 a year. So, with the anticipation of them closing and when they do close, people aren’t waiting for another job. They have families, so if they are looking for a viable future here, they’re packing up and leaving. We’re trying to do workforce development, to be able to create jobs, so these families don’t have to move, they can have a future here. We’re now the leaders of the Just Energy Transition for the coal plants closures and repurposing.”
Russ Yelton, economic development consultant, explained that they wrote this grant to help the city and the region. It is a multi-county grant covering both Apache and Navajo counties. One part of the grant is for workforce development and the second is business incubation. On the workforce development side, the program is geared toward workers who are looking for jobs and to try and help them make that connection. Yelton said “but it’s more than just making a connection. If there’s a job that they need to get and they don’t have a particular skill set, or they need some training, the grant helps to find and pay for that, in order to try to get them a job. This is for employers too, on two different parts. One, they may be looking for workers. We post the job openings, then we look at those job descriptions and at the resume skills of the individuals, look for a match, then hopefully get them employed. The second piece, business incubation, is for employers, with the ability to have their existing employees up-skilled. Some employees might need training in something basic like Excel, or even if they know the basics but need more to do charting, for example, we have classes that we can provide for that. If they need soft-skill training, communication, critical thinking, project management, we have the ability to provide that as well. The goal is to help them up-skill and hopefully, get them into jobs that pay more, over time.”
In putting that together, it’s detailed that there are several partners that have been brought in. The first is Lab Force, a workforce training program through Maricopa Community College, funded by Proposition 301, but it’s statewide. There are several classes, including an online LMS, a learning management system. “It also allows us to provide trainings with that, which can be tracked. They get certificates with that, too. Again, the grant pays for all the training, so there’s no fee to the company or to the people that come into the program. The system can also be for larger employers. We have another partner ‘Center for the Future’, sitting in servers in the back of city hall, in the area that’s being renovated. We’re already up and running to provide IT and security classes and people can have broadband access to work online,” said Yelton.
The incubation side of the grant is twofold. First — to work with startup companies. Entrepreneurs can be helped along the way with everything from business plans to marketing, to finance. The second piece is to work with businesses that are already running and may be looking to expand. The Arizona Commerce Authority provides information on tax credit, everything from worker, credit, angel investor, credit and qualified facility credit.
Yelton said “we also are partnering with the Small Business Development Center, from Northland Pioneer College. We are offering classes starting in May and along with that, people will get one-on-one business counseling. The classes will be offered on Thursdays in May. It’s the basics, the fundamentals of what someone might need to know when they’re starting a business and they’re absolutely free. We have a lot of it certifications, which is really big. Also, one of the activities we’re working on this summer is called a ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Summer Camp’. This is a one week long camp for high school juniors and seniors that have a business idea. We bring them together, they form groups. Then we bring in speakers to help them understand marketing and how they’re going to write their basic business plans. They would work on that during the week and on Friday, they stand up and do presentations on their particular idea and how they would bring it to market with a goal of having to not only think about entrepreneurship as a viable option, but also understand how a business actually operates. So, even if they decide not to run their own business, they would understand the components when they go to work for someone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.