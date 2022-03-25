LAKESIDE — Dr. Harold Itokazu Jr., a licensed acupuncturist and master of traditional Chinese medicine, is relocating his clinic to expand his practice, Arizona Acupuncture & Neurofeedback Center.
Beginning March 29, he will be seeing patients at the new location in Eagle Plaza at 218 W. White Mountain Blvd., Suite B in Lakeside. Keep an eye out for the announcement of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and festivities this May. Along with an introduction to what is offered, there will be local food and music talent and other surprises for the enjoyment of the community.
The clinic provides acupuncture as well as micro-current neurofeedback and a variety of other healing modalities such as Tui Na massage and lifestyle and nutritional guidance. In this new location there will also be the space to now offer medicinal Chinese herbs, some select nutritional supplements and facial products, essential oils and blends and various other natural health and hygiene products. The practice is accepting new patients and invites you to their new location; it also accepts TriWest Healthcare Alliance through the Veterans Affairs and its Community Care Network.
Itokazu began his career as a dentist after earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery and Bachelor of Science in Dental Sciences degrees from University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry in 1993.
He attended American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine graduating in 1999 with a Master of Science in Traditional Chinese Medicine. He is also a certified massage therapist and is a certified IASIS micro current neurofeedback provider.
Itokazu treats pain, inflammation and injuries, neuropathy and neuralgia, TMJ, stress and stress-related conditions, headaches, migraine, insomnia and sleep problems, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-concussion syndrome (PCS), post-stroke recovery, digestive and gastrointestinal issues, addiction and withdrawal, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADD/ADHD) and other spectrum disorders, cancer treatment support, men’s health issues, women’s health issues, autoimmune dysfunction as well as many other conditions and disorders.
