There is nothing like the adorable face of a baby goat or a fluffy ball of feathers that is a baby chicken, and helping them grow up is one of the best parts of raising livestock. Livestock and poultry are very prevalent here in Eastern Arizona with many families raising cows, sheep, goats, horses, and alpacas or llamas. Poultry, like chickens and turkeys, and waterfowl are also very popular in the area. Both new and long-time livestock owners always have questions that come up during the year since raising livestock can be difficult.
One of the most often asked questions to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offices by livestock or poultry owners is about the nutrition needs of animal at the different phases of their lives. Other questions include what kind of care does livestock require, and are there special fences or grazing pastures needed for them? At Cooperative Extension, we believe all questions are welcome when it comes to the care and raising of livestock, and education can create healthier and happier livestock.
The Arizona High Country Livestock Care webinar series was established to share information with the community and help answer many of the most asked questions we receive. Each webinar has a Cooperative Extension Specialist in the livestock or poultry animal being discussed, paired with a community member who operates a farm or business relating to the animal. All the webinars are on Tuesdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm using Zoom, except for the horse webinar, which is on Thursday, February 3rd. Information for logging on the webinar can be found on the Northeastern Arizona Livestock and Agriculture Facebook page (@northeasternazagricultureandlivestock) or by emailing anitathompson@arizona.edu.
The first webinar was cattle health and care on January 18th and the panel was Dr. Joslyn Beard, Extension Livestock Specialist and Nate Brawley, Extension Livestock Production Specialist. They discussed cattle nutrition, health, vaccinations, and many other topics. The upcoming webinar is about chickens on Tuesday January 25th, with panel members Ashley Wright, Extension Agent in Livestock for Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties, and Jaimus Zunner, of Zunner Ranch in Concho.
Additional webinars cover horses on Thursday February 3rd, goats on Tuesday February 8th, and sheep on Tuesday February 15th. Other webinars are planned in February and March for pigs, llama and alpacas, waterfowl, turkeys and specialty birds, and livestock guardian dogs. All the webinars are recorded and will be available for download later.
Anita Thompson is Assistant Area Agent for Range and Livestock for Navajo, Apache and Northern Greenlee Counties. For more information, call the University of Arizona Cooperative Navajo County Holbrook office at 928-524-6271, the Apache County Office at 928-337-2267 or check out the website at extension.arizona.edu/arizona-high-country-livestock-care-webinar-series.
