Funding Manufacturing

Construction equipment prepares the site for two new chip factories at Intel Corporation's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, in September 2021. The site will be home to Intel Fab 52 and Fab 62. The project pricetag of $20 billion constitutes the largest private-sector investment in Arizona history.

 Courtesy/Intel Corporation

WASHINGTON — Arizona has attracted more than $58 billion in private investments for manufacturing since 2021, one of the highest levels in the country, according to the White House, which calls it proof that the president’s economic agenda is working.

“This is starting to have a real impact for people, for families, for communities,” said Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council.

