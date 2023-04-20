Spring training

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, spring training returned to normal attendance across Arizona’s ballparks.

 Courtesy/Camelback Ranch-Glendale

PHOENIX — In the first few months of 2023, Arizona was a hot spot for the collision between sports and tourism, creating a “super season” that gave the state a financial blast from the combined efforts of Super Bowl 57, spring training and the WM Phoenix Open.

According to a February report from the Common Sense Institute of Arizona, a non-partisan research organization promoting the state’s economy, 6.4% of Arizona’s total economy comes from the sports and tourism sector.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.