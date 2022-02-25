LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas D. Dykstra, certified golf course superintendent (CGCS) at White Mountain Country Club in Pinetop, was re-elected to the board of directors for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) at the association’s annual meeting Feb. 10 in San Diego.
GCSAA is a leading golf organization in the United States. Its focus is on golf course management, and since 1926 GCSAA has been the top professional association for the men and women who manage golf courses in the US and worldwide.
From its headquarters in Lawrence, Kansas, the association provides education, information and representation to more than 19,000 members in more than 78 countries.
The board sets the strategic direction for the association as it strives to serve its members, advance the profession and enhance the growth, enjoyment and vitality of the game of golf.
A 29-year GCSAA member, Dykstra is a member and past president of the Cactus and Pine GCSA. He also previously served as president of the Nebraska GCSA and secretary/treasurer of the West Virginia GCSA. He has served on several GCSAA committees and as a chapter delegate.
Dykstra, who will be serving on the board for the third straight year, graduated from South Dakota State University in 1981 with a degree in landscape architecture design.
He lives in Pinetop with his wife, Colleen.
