As a health and fitness professional, I get asked many times by seniors about what they can do to improve their balance.
It seems that this can be one of the main problems many seniors face as they enter their golden years.
Many theories abound about the causes of the loss of balance as we age, and what we can do about it.
Many specialists maintain that some of the main causes include neurological conditions such as neuromuscular atrophy, loss of circulation, vertigo and many others.
To help combat part of this problem, it is always best to attempt to keep the mind as active as possible. Just as with our body’s muscles, we must exercise the mind as well.
Such activities as simply reading an occasional book, challenging the mind with crossword type puzzles, and even fun outdoor activities like fishing and camping can keep the mind active and jovial throughout our lives.
But we also know that as we age, we must continue to maintain bone density and muscle mass to remain a functional and active individual as well.
We have all heard the old saying of use it or loose it right?
Well, I believe that this not only goes for staying in shape physically, but also mentally as well.
So, let us take a look at a few physical exercises that you can do to get back your balance and enjoy that life you deserve so much.
To begin with, it would be ideal if you have someone to be with you while you perform these exercises.
If not, make sure you have a sturdy piece of furniture or a railing that you can hang onto as you try these out.
• Heal to Toe Walk. Here this technique is performed just like it sounds, by placing one foot directly in front of the other. It may depend on how flexible you are and if you can place each foot directly in front of the other in a heal to toe fashion. So just do your best at first, and make sure your helper is hanging on to you or you have a good grip on that sturdy chair or railing. Just try to take anywhere from 5 to 10 steps in one direction. Then turn, and head back the other way.
• Flamingo Stance. This one comes from a tried-and-true yoga technique. Start by just standing on one leg while the foot of the other leg is just a few inches above the ground. Once again, make sure you have something stable to hang onto to. Hold this for a ten second count, then try it with the other leg. Next, once you have that mastered, try this same routine except the leg with no weight on it is now slightly extended to the side of your other leg, and just a few inches above the ground. Now, if you have both of those mastered, you can then attempt the full flamingo stance by placing the foot of your leg without your body weight on it to the side of the others knee. Just think of making the number four with your legs. Each of these techniques should be practiced until you have each mastered prior to moving on to the next technique.
• Rocking the Boat. Here you are going to transfer your body weight from side to side in a rocking fashion. Start by placing your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Then slowly transfer your weight to one leg, the foot of the other leg should come off the ground a few inches. Hold this for a count of five seconds, then transfer your weight the opposite leg. Try performing a set of five on each leg and work your way up to higher repetitions when you feel like you can.
These are only a few beginner techniques to get you started but will get you well on your way to a more balanced, happier and functional life as a senior.
And as always, consult your medical professional prior to embarking on any new fitness program.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the founder and CEO of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.