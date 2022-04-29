CHANDLER — Shoppers looking for accessibility and convenience have a new option for their grocery purchases. Bashas’ more than 100 grocery stores across Arizona are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT, SNAP) for eligible same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders placed online via Instacart.
Thanks to a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, people who use an EBT card to grocery shop can now apply their SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online from all Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Food City locations through Instacart marketplace. Bashas’ is currently working to rollout this offering for its Diné stores across Arizona and New Mexico in the coming months.
Not having reliable transportation is a common barrier to getting groceries and good nutrition, so this added convenience reflects Bashas’ latest effort to reduce food insecurity.
“Online shopping is an especially useful option for those who are not able to visit our stores in person because they lack reliable transportation or have other limitations,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of the grocery chain. “Giving shoppers the ability to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their groceries online through Instacart makes nutritious food more convenient and affordable.”
To order same-day grocery delivery or pickup online from Bashas’, Food City, Eddie’s Country Store and AJ’s Fine Foods, customers must create a profile using Instacart’s website or mobile app. In the profile section, customers can enter their EBT SNAP card information as a form of payment. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips, and fees, per federal EBT SNAP guidelines.
Once a profile is established, customers can enter their ZIP code to find their nearest Bashas’ store and begin selecting items from the grocer’s EBT-eligible products. Once customers add items to their online cart, they will be able to specify how much of their EBT SNAP benefits they would like to allocate to the order.
Customers can place online orders for grocery delivery and curbside pickup in as fast as an hour. They can also schedule delivery and pick-ups several days in advance. For more information about how to apply EBT SNAP benefits toward online grocery orders via Instacart, visit: www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.
“At Instacart, our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “We’re proud to expand our partnership with Bashas’ and provide a more convenient way to obtain fresh, nutritional foods and pantry staples. Online grocery shopping shouldn’t just be a luxury, and to get there, we need to ensure delivery and pickup are affordable for everyone. Households that rely on EBT SNAP benefits now have more access to Bashas’ quality produce and expansive selection across Arizona.”
About Bashas’
Bashas’ – the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Dine supermarkets – is an Arizona-based company. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit: www.bashas.com.
