CHANDLER — As the pandemic punches kept coming in 2021, Bashas’ remained steadfast in its tradition of lifting up the communities it serves. Not only does the grocer lead by example in giving back across Arizona, but it also engages shoppers, employees and vendors in the effort, reinforcing the belief that more good comes from working together.
The grocer’s Charity of the Month fundraising campaigns generated $2.47 million in 2021, supporting 34 nonprofit organizations. Bashas’ annual Thanksgiving drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul generated $582,891 in donations to feed hungry families last year. An additional 144 organizations received more than a combined $50,000 thanks to Bashas’ Community Support Card program. In addition, nearly 1.8 million pounds of food helped feed hungry families and reduce food waste through Bashas’ Grocery Rescue program.
“Giving back to local nonprofits and supporting the work they do has been a mainstay of our company for generations,” said Edward “Trey” Basha. “Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in empowering, protecting, and supporting our communities.”
Local fundraising and supporter-directed giving
Bashas’ Charity of the Month program, in which shoppers can choose a donation amount on the PIN pad at checkout, remains a leading fundraising initiative for Bashas’. In 2021, Bashas’ continued its focus on sharing the mission of each organization and creating collaborations with organizations making big local impacts. Benefitting organizations from the grocer’s 2021 Charity of the Month campaigns included Arizona Humane Society, March of Dimes and St. Vincent de Paul.
Bashas’ will continue its Charity of the Month program this year. The grocer selected the following nonprofits to benefit from register donations: Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter, American Heart Association, American Service Animal Society, Anthony Bates Foundation, Arizona Humane Society, Banner MD Anderson, Barrow Neurological Foundation: Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center’s Domestic Violence Program, C4 Foundation, Casa de los Niños, Child Crisis Arizona, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Easterseals Southwest Human Development, Folds of Honor, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona, Gen Justice, HonorHealth: Forensic Nurses Examination Program, Hope Women’s Center, Hospice of the Valley, March of Dimes, Military Assistance Mission, More Than a Bed, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, People Acting Now Discover Answers (PANDA), Ronald McDonald House Charities, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, Special Olympics Arizona, St. Mary’s Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army, United Food Bank, University of Arizona Cancer Center, and Yuma Community Food Bank.
Bashas’ teams up with St. Vincent de Paul every November to help feed hungry families in Arizona during the Thanksgiving season. In November 2021, the grocer collected monetary donations at the register, and held its annual “Turkey Tuesday” Drive on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. On Turkey Tuesday, shoppers can purchase a frozen turkey at the checkout to donate to St. Vincent de Paul. This annual give-back tradition has grown to become the largest one-day turkey drive in the nation. This year will mark the high-profile fundraising campaign’s 30th anniversary.
Another popular shopper engagement program is Bashas’ Community Support Card, which participating nonprofits distribute to supporters. When supporters reload their gift cards, 6% of the reloaded amount is donated back to the organization. In 2021, Bashas’ gave back more than $50,000 to more than 144 nonprofits, schools, and churches through this program.
Vendor collaborations
In the summer of 2021, Bashas’ teamed up with its FirstFruits vendor to donate 11,520 pounds (or eight pallets) of Red Delicious apples to a dozen different food banks and local nonprofits throughout the state.
, including: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Guadalupe, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, and Tempe), Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, Boys & Girls Club of the Sun Corridor (Arizona City, Casa Grande, Maricopa), Boys & Girls Club of Nogales, Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale, United Food Bank (Mesa), Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (Tucson), Yuma Community Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul (Phoenix), The Salvation Army (Phoenix), and St. Mary’s Food Bank (Phoenix and northern Arizona).
In the fall of 2021, Bashas’ collaborated with Dole and Captain Planet Foundation to award Learning Gardens (valued at $3,000 each) to two elementary schools in Arizona – Maldonado Elementary School in Tucson and Holdeman Elementary School in Tempe.
Tackling Hunger and Food Waste
Combatting hunger and addressing food waste also remain important priorities. Through its Grocery Rescue program, Bashas’ makes in-demand perishable items like produce, bakery, deli and dairy items available for pickup by local food banks, churches and schools so they can be consumed before they expire. In 2021, Bashas’ diverted nearly 1.8 million pounds of food from landfills through the program.
In addition, in just four years’ time, Bashas’ has successfully diverted more than 5 million pounds of waste materials – including cardboard, paper, plastic and more – from Arizona landfills. Last year alone, the company recycled 1.29 million pounds of waste.
“Sustainability has been an operational focus at Bashas’ for more than five decades,” said Basha. “We’re continually exploring new ideas and technologies that allow us to reduce our footprint, while diverting food to those who can use it.”
Giving Tradition
Since 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the local communities it serves. As the grocer continues its give-back efforts, it strives to adapt to current needs and introduce new opportunities for shoppers, members (employees) and vendors to join its efforts in giving back.
Special pandemic-related community initiatives throughout the past year included the continuation of special shopping hours for seniors, a continued partnership with tribal leadership across the state, and an ongoing adjustment of giving protocols to always help to address the highest level needs in the community throughout the year.
“Working together, we can keep our communities strong,” said Basha.
