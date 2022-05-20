Bashas’ Family of Stores is holding pop-up hiring events across the state this Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at every one of its 113 grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico, in addition to its distribution center in Chandler. On this day during this time, every individual location will have a welcome table with signage and a table for on-the-spot interviews so that managers can hire job applicants immediately.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 21, job applicants are encouraged to visit the location where they would like to work. In addition, applicants are encouraged to apply in advance using the grocer’s online hiring platform, jobs.bashas.com
During the pop-up hiring events, job applicants will meet with the grocer’s hiring team for an interview and to complete paperwork. In many cases, qualified applicants will be hired on the spot to work at the specific location they visit on Saturday or at a nearby location with a suitable employment opportunity.
The grocer, which operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas Diné Markets, and Bashas’ supermarkets, is looking to fill more than 800 full-time and part-time positions in Arizona and New Mexico. The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers and everything in-between.
Bashas’ Family of Stores offers flexible hours; great benefits; a grocery discount; competitive pay; tuition reimbursement and professional development, growth, and advancement opportunities to its members (employees). The company is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona, and remains family-owned.
Arizona’s hometown grocer has immediate openings for the following positions:
