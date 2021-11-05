The holiday season is critical to small business survival amid a tough economy and residual effects of the pandemic. Your local purchases, no matter what size, demonstrate confidence in local merchants who are working harder than ever to stay open and enter 2022 with confidence.
When you shop with local merchants you are rewarded by creating economic impact in your own backyard. Hometown spending also helps local businesses pay their employees who in turn spend money at other local businesses. This helps local job creation which supports local development.
Spending your money with local, small businesses help your dollars stay in the community. In addition to the economic boost created by local shopping, hometown stores often have unique and original gift ideas.
Now is your chance to forego online orders from major chain stores or internet retailers. Here are some specific ways to take an active part in seeing your hometown prosper.
• As you shop, dine locally. There are many area restaurants and bars that appreciate and cater to local customers.
• Purchase gift certificates from your favorite stores, hair salons, spas, restaurants, bars and bakeries.
• Buy pet food, supplies, hay and grain from local merchants.
• Thinking about getting healthier? Purchase a membership, lesson or series of personal training sessions with a local gym.
• When service is good, tip extra.
• Share your favorite stores in your social networks.
• Have a hard-to-shop for family member? Pre-pay for automotive services or detailing from your local auto shop or mechanic.
• Ask friends, co-workers and neighbors for local shopping recommendations.
• Try something new. Sometimes the best local businesses are owned by the generation before us who may not have a website or social media page. Don’t be afraid to shop, dine or do business somewhere new.
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the Small Business Administration and partially by Northland Pioneer College. The SBDC assists for-profit small businesses in Apache and Navajo counties start up, grow and become more resilient. Previously the Center established the yellow “Please Buy Local” flags and provides no-cost one-on-one business counseling.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-532-6741 or email SBDC@npc.edu. Also visit https://www.npc.edu/sbdc.
Laura Singleton is a Business Analyst with the SBDC. She has experience as a public speaker, journalist, account manager and medical technology trainer for corporations and small businesses throughout Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.