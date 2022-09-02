ST. JOHNS — Two evenly matched football squads squared off Friday night as Blue Ridge visited St. Johns.
Both teams were looking for their first win of the season. On this night, with an opportunistic defensive touchdown, the Yellowjackets held on for a 27-15 victory.
Blue Ridge started at its 20-yard line after St. Johns kicked off into the end zone for a touchback. Franko Harris ran for 9 yards on second and short, and freshman quarterback Luke Berlin completed a pass to David Simmons for a first down at the Yellowjackets’ 41.
Hunter Krause gained 3 yards but a facemask penalty added 15 yards and the Yellowjackets were in Redskins territory on the 41. With third-and-long, the center’s snap eluded Berlin and he fell on the ball for a 10-yard loss. A Harris punt traveled 29 yards and the Redskins had their first possession at their 21.
Three running plays made it fourth-and-13 and the Redskins punted from their 18. A punt of 40 yards by Jordan Winters looked like it would get the Redskins out of the hole, but a 48-yard return by Simmons put the Yellowjackets at the St. Johns 9.
After an illegal procedure moved Blue Ridge back 5 yards, the Redskins rose up and stopped Harris for a 2-yard loss. Berlin then calmly threw a back-shoulder pass to Simmons and the Yellowjackets scored first. The try for point after touchdown failed and with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, Blue Ridge had a 6-0 lead.
Reid Granillo kicked off deep but Asher Raban returned it 20 yards and the Redskins started from their 32. After JT Richardson gained 7 yards on the first play, the Yellowjacket defense stiffened and Winters had to punt again. This time his 42-yard punt was not returned and the Yellowjackets were deep in their own territory at the 18.
Blue Ridge went on the move again on the running of Harris and passing of Berlin. Harris with runs of 5 and 8 yards and Jake Esparza and Simmons with catches of 5 and 20 yards each and Blue Ridge was in Redskin territory. Harris then broke off a 20-yard gain but lost the handle on the ball and St. Johns’ Richardson recovered on their 13 and disaster was averted.
An errant snap put the ball on the 2 and the second-and-21 play ended the first quarter.
Quarterback Clance Wiltbank, throwing from his own end zone, hit Raban for 13 yards and then Richardson for six more making it fourth-and-2. A delay-of-game foul set the Redskins back 5 more yards and Winters had to punt standing just in front of his own goal line. Simmons made a fair catch at the Redskins 40 and Blue Ridge was back in business inside St. Johns’ side of the field.
Berlin passed to Esparza who wrestled the ball away from a Redskins defender for a 28-yard gain to the 12. From there, Seth Slaughter had runs of 9 and 3 yards to give Blue Ridge a two-touchdown lead. Granillo kicked the point after and with 9:49 left in the first half, Blue Ridge held a 13-0 lead.
St. Johns then took control of the offensive side of the ball and went on a 13-play drive to assert itself back into the game. After a 5-yard penalty against the Yellowjackets, Wiltbank ran for 4 yards and enough for a first down on the next play, but a holding penalty set the Redskins back. Wiltbank gained 9 and Michael Bushman ran for 3 but the Redskins were left with a fourth-and-2. The Redskins went into punt formation but as Winters surveyed the field, he spotted an opening to his right and scampered for 21 yards and the first down to the St. Johns’ 47.
Wiltbank moved the Redskins into Yellowjacket territory with runs of 4 and 7 yards and the option pitch started to eat up yards. Richardson ran for two 11 yard gains to move to the Blue Ridge 24. Blue Ridge’s Simmons stepped up and stopped the drive momentarily with a tackle for loss of 6 yards.
Again, Wiltbank ran the option well and gained 11 and 4 on two runs making it fourth-and-1 at the 15. Running from a tight formation, Wiltbank handed off to the upback Mark Cox and he rammed up the middle for the touchdown. The point after was good by CJ Winters and the score was 13-7 and St. Johns had taken the momentum away from Blue Ridge and had climbed back into the game.
Slaughter took some of the momentum back by returning the kickoff 48 yards to the St. Johns 37. Then Berlin hit Slaughter for a 12-yard gain and a first down at the Redskins’ 25. A bad snap set the Yellowjackets back 9 yards and after an incomplete pass, Berlin threw to Slaughter for 7 yards, but the drive stalled and the Redskins took over on their 32 with 20 seconds left in the half.
A 27-yard Wiltbank pass to Richardson ended the half with the score 13-7 in favor of the Yellowjackets.
St. Johns received the second half kickoff and was determined to continue marching down the field. Lineman Kevin Hernandez grabbed the Yellowjacket kickoff and rumbled straight ahead for an 18-yard return to the Redskins’ 48. Richardson ran 9 yards in two carries and Wiltbank ran a sneak for a first down. After two short runs and an incomplete pass, Wiltbank came up a yard short on fourth-and-4 and the Yellowjackets took possession at their 36.
Blue Ridge was also determined to regain the momentum it felt slipping away. It took the Yellowjackets nine plays to cover the 66 yards in just under three minutes. Slaughter with 5 yards rushing and a 6-yard reception from Berlin got the ball rolling for a first down. Jace Barton gained 2 yards, and then Berlin hit Esparza for 8 and Simmons for 26 yards to take the ball to the Redskins’ 19. Barton then covered the rest of the way with runs of 6 and 13 yards and combined with another kick by Granillo, the Yellowjackets were up 20-7 with 5:36 left in the third quarter.
The Redskins’ Raban fielded the Blue Ridge kickoff at the 5 and put a scare into Blue Ridge fans as he returned it 53 yards to the Yellowjackets’ 42. The Blue Ridge defense stiffened and aided by a St. Johns delay-of-game penalty, the Redskins came up just short on a fourth-and-9 play and the Yellowjackets took over on their 34.
Slaughter, with a 20-yard gain, moved the ball to the St. Johns’ side of the field. After a delay-of-game, the Yellowjackets couldn’t quite recover and were forced to punt. Harris, trying to pin the Redskins down deep in their territory, punted at a poor angle and St. Johns took over at its 31.
Wiltbank ran for 14 yards and Richardson for 8 as the third quarter ended. The score was 20-7 and St. Johns was still within striking distance if it could continue the drive. The fourth quarter started with renewed energy and hope for the home team, and its fans were charged up as the ball was put into play.
But the play of the game, and that which sealed the Redskins’ fate, was about to occur. Wiltbank ran the option, that had been so successful on previous drives, but as he pitched the ball to the running back the ball was hit up into the air. The batted ball was picked off mid-stride by the Yellowjackets’ Jake Esparza on the 49 and he scooted all the way to the end zone to score. After Granillo added the point after, Blue Ridge held a 27-7 lead with almost all of the fourth quarter remaining.
Though Wiltbank is just a junior, he showed the leadership of a seasoned quarterback and rallied the Redskins. After Bushman returned the kickoff 20 yards to the 35, Wiltbank took over. After Blue Ridge gave up 5 yards by having 12 men on the field, Wiltbank ran for 4 yards and Cy Lindsey for 2 for a first down. Lindsey got 2 more yards but an incomplete pass and an illegal procedure penalty set the Redskins back. That was not a problem for Wiltbank as he threw a strike to Raban for 32 yards and the Redskins were knocking on the door on the Blue Ridge 12.
In three plays and an illegal procedure penalty, Wiltbank faced a fourth-and-15 from the 17. Flushed out of the pocket, Wiltbank scrambled to his left and threw into the end zone. At the last second, Simmons stepped in front of the intended receiver Jordan Winters and ended the drive with the interception.
Blue Ridge now needed to run time off the clock in order to keep the ball away from Wiltbank and the Redskins, and that is exactly what the Yellowjackets did. Before St. Johns could get the ball back, the Yellowjackets took over three minutes of precious time from them. A Berlin to Slaughter pass for 28 yards on third-and-3 kept the drive alive. At the 3:03 mark of the fourth quarter and down 27-7, the Redskins finally got the ball back at their 37.
Wiltbank hit Raban for a 5-yard gain but the Redskins went backward with an errant snap from center. Blue Ridge promptly gave the yardage back via an interference call, and Wiltbank took advantage of the gift. A screen pass to the right to Richardson for 26 yards and then a screen to the left to Richardson for 25 yards and the Redskins were in the end zone.
Mark Cox ran in the 2-point conversion and the score was cut to 27-15.
An onside kick by the Redskins was unsuccessful and the Yellowjackets closed out the game as Berlin knelt down in the victory formation.
Wiltbank led the Redskins with 64 yards rushing on 17 carries while JT Richardson added 46 on eight carries. Wiltbank connected on nine of 19 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Richardson led the St. Johns receivers with five catches for 91 yards and the one touchdown.
Harris rushed for 50 yards on seven carries while Seth Slaughter gained 41 yards, also on seven carries.
Berlin threw for 184 yards on 14 completions in 22 passes with one touchdown and no interceptions.
