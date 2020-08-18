SHOW LOW — Arrowhead Mobile Healthcare, known as Show Low EMS for 20 years, announced Thursday, Aug. 13, that James Broome retired July 1 as Chief Operating Officer (CEO).
Ben Anthony, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) that retired in 2019, will take his place as CEO until a replacement is recruited.
Anthony has a degree in accounting and served as CFO of both Arrowhead Mobile Healthcare and Healthcare Innovations ambulance service in southern Arizona for almost 20 years.
Anthony was a real estate broker, an executive in the Holsum Bakery and Spencer Gift Store chain before the ambulance business. He is overseeing the sale of the company’s headquarters in Show Low and searching for a new administrative office and ambulance station in Lakeside.
Broome will continue to manage his anchor operation in Benson where he lives full time.
