U-Haul Company of Arizona has announced that 1st Quality Glass LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Lakeside community.
1st Quality Glass at 1792 W. Commerce Drive, Suite C will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 928-358-4745 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Lakeside-AZ-85929/045363/.
1st Quality Glass owner November Dare teams with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Navajo County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the US and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. The products are utilized by first responders, delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes, small businesses trying to remain afloat, college students and countless other dependent groups in addition to the household mover.
Visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its team members and customers safe.
U-Haul offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and proprietary Live Verify technology. Its customers’ patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the US, and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading “Best for Vets” employer and was recently named one of the 15 healthiest workplaces in America.
