SPRINGERVILLE – On May 22, the owners and students of All-Star Performance celebrated the grand-opening of their new location at 245 West Main Street, complete with a ribbon cutting by Springerville Mayor Phil Hanson.
The business had planned to move to their new, larger building just one week before COVID-19 shut down all non-essential businesses. Owner Whitney Baldwin and her family made the most of the delay by finishing additional features in the building while they waited for the state of emergency to pass.
The new location features large, safe areas for tumbling and cheer classes, a trampoline room that can be rented out for birthdays and events, an indoor rock-climbing wall, and even bounce houses. Information on hours, prices, and online registrations for cheerleading and rentals can be viewed on their website: https://www.allstarperformanceactive.com/.
