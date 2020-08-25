SHOW LOW — It’s been a busy summer for Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital. Extended hours of operation, new staff and new specialities have been added which allow the practice to meet the needs of a growing number of patients and their respective owners.
On August 1, Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital in Show Low increased their office hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Two experienced veterinarians joined the existing staff on June 1, bringing with them new areas of expertise and knowledge. Both are new graduates who are enjoying getting to know White Mountain residents and their beloved pets.
Alta Sierra is a mixed animal practice which sees everything from exotic animals to horses to pocket pets like hedgehogs and Guinea Pigs. Dogs and cats comprise 90% of their patients but they also treat livestock and farm animals such as cows, chickens, ducks and geese. And if you prefer reptiles, the staff is able to treat reptiles such as snakes, frogs, turtles, tortoises and lizards.
There are now five veterinarians on the Alta Sierra team who can treat all types of pets and animals. They are Dr. Kristin Bell, Dr. Lorakate Snyder, Dr. Kathy Bratcher, Dr. BillyAnn Monrean and Dr. Morgan Oliver.
Dr. Kristin Bell is the medical director of Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital. She has worked in the hospital since it opened in 1998 and was also the clinic owner from 2008 to 2019.
She grew up in Tucson, Arizona and earned her Bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Arizona and then a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University in 1993.
Her professional interests include exotic companion animals (such as rabbits, ferrets, birds, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, and more), small ruminants and pet pigs.
“The White Mountains have been an amazing place to raise our family and practice veterinary medicine for the last 24 years,” said Dr. Bell. “I am so blessed to be part of this wonderful team at Alta Sierra!”
Dr. Kathy Bratcher is relatively new to the practice and became part of the Alta Sierra team after moving to the White Mountains in 2018.
Originally from California, she moved to Arizona with her family in high school. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Health Science then earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The University of California, Davis in 1994.
She has practiced mixed animal medicine throughout her career. She worked at the Arizona Barn Racetrack and Yavapai Racetrack in Prescott, Arizona. She also owned her own mobile equine practice in southern Arizona. She loves to see horses whenever possible.
Dr. Lorakate Snyder grew up on a family farm. “Animals were always a significant part of my life,” says Snyder.
She studied at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona and went on to become a student at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. She earned her Doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 2008. She also studied Animal Chiropractic Education Source in Meridian, Texas which added “the powerful tool of chiropractic” to care options for pets.
Her main focus is on improving comfort levels, supporting wellness and encouraging the healing in her veterinary patients. She is well-versed in traditional methods of care but also has an interest in holistic treatments and supplements.
Dr. BillyAnn Monrean began with Alta Sierra on June 1. She has an interest in exotic pets, including reptiles. She grew up in a tiny Alaskan village called Tanana which was actually featured in Discovery Channel’s “Yukon Men’.” If you look close, you may spot her in the background on one of the episodes.
“My childhood was spent dog mushing and taking care of various farm animals during the summer when it was warm enough,” said Monrean. “I did my undergraduate studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) … and finished the last two years of veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.”
Dr. Morgan Oliver also began with Alta Sierra on June 1. She grew up in Jacksonville, Alabama and studied marine biology at Jacksonville State University. She attended veterinary school at Auburn University and graduated with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2020.
“I first visited the White Mountains last summer on a veterinary mission trip to the Navajo and Apache reservations and that’s when I fell in love (with the area)!,” said Oliver. “I am excited about all aspects of veterinary medicine as a brand new doctor, but a few areas that I am especially interested in are small animal ultrasound and surgery, and equine preventative medicine and reproduction.”
Routine care and speciality care
Alta Sierra is a state-of-the art practice, offering digital x-rays, digital dental x-rays, endoscopies, ultrasound, laser therapy and more.
Routine healthcare such as immunizations, dental health, spay/neuter services and microchipping are always available by appointment. Treatment for osteoarthritis, allergies, ear infections, canine hip dysplasia, feline leukemia, feline diabetes, urinary tract disease are examples of other illnesses commonly treated in dogs and cats.
For more information, visit their website altasierraveterinaryhospital.com or call 928-537-2880.
