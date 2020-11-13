PHOENIX—Arizona voters approved Proposition 208, the short title for which is the Invest in Education, 51.75% supporting and 48.25% opposed according to the latest figures from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Voters in the two local counties split on the issue with 18,136 yes votes versus 14,560 no votes from Apache County. In Navajo County, the votes were 28,359 for and 21,560 against.
Arizona’s constitution allows for the public to bypass the usual law making process by which a measure passes both houses of the legislature and is signed into law by the governor.
In this case, proponents pointed to the state’s ranking in the lowest of the states in teacher pay and the predictable affect on the quality of a young person’s eduction.
Opponents decried the tax increase for high income earners, many of whom are business owners, as an ill-conceived assault on a business community reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and which places Arizona among the top ten of states with the highest tax rate for those earners.
Beginning next year, the measure adds a surcharge of 3.5 percent on an individual’s income over $250,000, the same increase is applied to the portion of household income over $500,000. That’s on top of the current 4.5 percent tax on those earners.
The fiscal analysis of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimates that the tax will raise $827 million a year but they caution that the estimate is “speculative and subject to change.”
But the part of the measure which will be cited in statute as Section 43-1013 C says that the surcharge must be collected even if the legislature changes the tax brackets.
Now that it’s passed, here’s what’s in it:
• Revenues raised will be placed in a fund called the Student Support and Safety Fund. First to be paid out of the fund will be the state treasurer to “administer” the funds; the state auditor general to “implement” it; the state department of revenue to “enforce” it and the state board of education to “implement” it, as well.
• After that, 50 percent of revenues will go to hiring new teachers and giving raises to existing teachers.
• 25 percent will go to hiring and giving raises to “student support personnel” which include not only nurses and librarians, but also “social workers, behavioral coaches and psychologists.”
• 12 percent will go to a “work force fund” which includes “career training” and “on-time graduation counseling” and mental health services.
• Ten percent will go towards mentoring new teachers, but a mentor is not allowed to have more than 15 teachers assigned to one mentor. A new teacher is defined as one being on the job for one to three years.
• Three percent goes to an “academy fund” which will market and promote plans to recruit students into becoming teachers.
If the attorney general of the state refuses to enforce the measure, any Arizona resident can sue him or her and a court “shall” award the prevailing party attorney fees, expert witness fees and court costs. Further, for two years after the measure becomes law, no executive order or directive can get in the way of the department of revenue, the department of education and the state board of education making new rules new about Prop 208.
Now that the measure has passed, it takes effect once the governor issues a proclamation according to the Arizona Constitution.
It’s unclear what that proclamation process entails — it may be that the governor simply proclaims that it passed by a majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.