LAKESIDE — Dr. Harold Itokazu, Jr., Licensed Acupuncturist and Master of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has recently relocated his clinic to expand his practice — Arizona Acupuncture & Neurofeedback Center. The new clinic location is in Trails End Plaza at 2964 W White Mountain Blvd., Suite 7 in Lakeside.
The clinic provides acupuncture as well as micro-current neurofeedback and of variety of other healing modalities such as Tui Na massage, cupping therapy, lifestyle and nutrition guidance and medicinal Chinese herbs. The practice is currently accepting new patients and invites you to their new location.
Dr. Itokazu began his career as a California state licensed dentist after graduating from the University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery and a Bachelor of Science in Dental Sciences.
He attended American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, graduating in 1999 with a Master of Science in Traditional Chinese Medicine. He is also a certified massage therapist and is an IASIS Micro Current Neurofeedback Certified Provider.
Itokazu treats pain, inflammation and injuries, neuropathy and neuralgia, TMJ, stress and stress-related conditions, headaches and migraine, insomnia and sleep problems, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-concussion syndrome (PCS), post-stroke recovery, digestive and gastrointestinal problems, addiction, ADD/ADHD and spectrum disorder, cancer treatment support, men’s health issues, Women’s health issues, autoimmune dysfunction as well as many other conditions and disorders.
For more information, call 928-331-0007 or visit hiacupuncture.com.
