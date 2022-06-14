Arizona Water Company has been honored for its engineering excellence for the planning, design and construction of an arsenic removal facility in its Overgaard water system. Through its thoughtful and proactive approach to removing arsenic from the drinking water in the community, Arizona Water was able to maintain the safety of the water supply and the well- being of the community and the natural environment.
The Phoenix Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers in March bestowed the award on Arizona Water Company’s Mogollon Well 5 Arsenic Removal Facility, calling it “a comprehensive engineering accomplishment that proactively improved the water quality and resiliency that serves 40 percent of the Overgaard, Arizona water system with over 4,500 service connections.”
Arsenic is a substance found naturally in groundwater in many places in Arizona. In 2003, Arizona Water Company noticed that arsenic levels at its Mogollon Well No. 5 were somewhat elevated, and a few years later, they noticed that the level was increasing and began testing monthly. By 2015 Arizona Water Company had to plan for the possibility that the well could exceed US Environmental Protection Agency levels for arsenic in drinking water.
Mogollon Well No. 5 supplies 40 percent of the water to the Overgaard water system, so they decided that the prudent thing would be to construct an arsenic treatment facility at the site of the well. Typically, it can take three years or more to plan, design, permit and build a project like this, so the company got to work right away to make sure there was a safe and reliable water supply for their customers.
“This award exemplifies the way we do business,” said Fred Schneider, Arizona Water Company President. “We are always looking to the future to solve problems before they disrupt our ability to take care of our customers.
“Our engineering team worked closely with our consultants and contractors and they all did an excellent job from start to finish. They earned this award.”
There were unique challenges for the engineering team on this project, including the extreme weather and environmental conditions at the 6,600-foot altitude where the project was built. They were also hemmed in by a particularly small plot of land, and the many restrictions imposed by COVID-19 safety regulations.
The new treatment plant began pumping treated water into the system in January, 2022.
