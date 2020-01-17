PHOENIX — Just in time for flu and cold season, Banner Urgent Care has opened locations in Payson, Show Low and Lakeside to provide the most convenient customer care possible.
Each location is staffed by a physician and offers care from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Locations are open every day and accept most insurance plans.
“We are always focused on customer needs and we believe by opening these locations, we are providing after-hours care to residents as well as the visitors who come to these communities,’’ said Katrina Catto, Banner Urgent Care CEO.
“We’re excited to be providing care in northern Arizona. Especially now as cold and flu season is really kicking in. We know that getting the flu doesn’t always happen during office hours and we are more than happy to provide the right care at the right time.’’
The clinics represent Banner’s first urgent cares in smaller, northern Arizona communities and was a result of a December 2019 acquisition of STATClinix, which had five locations.
About Banner Urgent Care
Banner Urgent Care provides a close, convenient and affordable treatment option for patients with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as cold and flu; ear, eye and throat infections; fevers; skin rashes; and sprains, strains and lacerations. Banner Urgent Care is open every day of the year and accepts most insurance plans. For more information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.BannerHealth.com/urgentcare.
