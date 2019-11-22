BRUSD receives highest award for financial reporting

The highest recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting has been awarded to Blue Ridge Unified School District No. 32 (BRUSD) by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) was judged by a panel to meet the high standards of the program. The CAFR demonstrated a “constructive spirit of full disclosure” according to the GFOA news release dated October 16.
Brenda Thomas-Martinez, BRUSD Director of Finance and Business Operations, received an award for Financial Reporting Achievement. Thomas-Martinez prepared and submitted the winning CAFR.
The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing professional development, resources and research for more than 20,500 members and their communities.
The award represents “a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” according to GFOA Director Michele Levine.
