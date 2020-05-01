When school buildings were ordered to be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19, teachers and students across the Southwest needed data in order to complete the semester’s requirements over the Internet. With more than 25 years of experience serving tribal and rural communities, Cellular One was uniquely equipped with the mindset and creativity to provide solutions to connect teachers and students for online learning.
The Cellular One team immediately jumped in, working around the clock to develop, assemble and deliver a custom solution that would meet the needs of area schools. As a result, schools on the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribal Lands, White Mountain Apache Tribal Lands and in Arizona’s White Mountain communities have already begun rolling out Wi-Fi hotspots loaded with mobile data to teachers and students.
“Our school reached out to Cellular One to see about providing hotspots for some of our students and staff who would not have Internet access [due to school closures]. Cellular One worked with us to provide Mobile Wi-Fi devices and a [data] plan that would accommodate our needs,” said Loren Webb, Principal at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop, Arizona. “From the beginning, they provided prompt service and adjusted quickly to our changing needs. They even went the extra mile—working over the weekend to program the devices to allow us to deploy the hotspots to our students in a short amount of time. They continue to provide excellent customer service and they are a valued partner as we work to meet the needs of all of our students,” added Webb.
The mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices provided by Cellular One allow multiple users in one location to be online simultaneously. The monthly mobile broadband service package has been thoughtfully designed to be optimal for online learning with a generous data plan. Dozens of schools from across the region have reached out seeking solutions for online learning. In fact, schools on the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribal Lands, White Mountain Apache Tribal Lands and in Arizona’s White Mountains communities have already begun rolling out Cellular One’s Wi-Fi hotspot solution to teachers and students.
During challenging times like these it’s more important than ever to be agile, get creative, and proactively seek ways to help meet the needs of our communities. Fortunately, these qualities have always been part of our company mindset,” said Judd Hinkle, CEO of Cellular One. “When schools closed due to COVID-19 we were determined to help. More than ever we need to be there for one another, and our hardworking team is proud to help connect teachers and students in our communities."
