Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens in Lakeside

LAKESIDE — An outlet of the world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, opened Jan. 3, with a variety of grand opening specials.
Lakeside’s newest barbecue joint is owned and operated by Robert Dyer along with his wife and two sons. The family business is celebrating their grand opening in the community with four weeks of specials including $3 pulled pork sandwiches.
“We are proud to serve the Lakeside community and we want everyone to feel like family when they dine with us,” says Robert Dyer, owner-operator of the Dickey’s in Lakeside. “Great barbecue is about making memories with the ones you love, so whether you’re dining at our place or yours, you can always expect delicious barbecue for all your good time gatherings.”
Located at 3068 W. White Mountain Blvd., the Lakeside-Pinetop Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will feature recipes passed down by generations including a variety of slow-smoked meats and savory sides that can be enjoyed in-store, at home or at the next big event. Guests can also stop by the new Arizona location to enjoy Kids Eat Free Sunday with the purchase of any $10 adult meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.