PHOENIX — Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, an American Vision Partners affiliate, is the first practice in Arizona to provide a new solution for patients with presbyopia following the recent FDA approval of Alcon’s Acrysof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL.
Alcon has paired their Acrysof IQ Intraocular Lense (“IOL”) with a proprietary design from PanOptix. With this breakthrough technology, the new trifocal lens will allow cataract and refractive lens exchange surgeons to correct for their patients’ immediate, near and distance vision.
“We are proud to bring this new class of IOLs to the largest eye care market in the world,” said David J. Endicott, chief executive officer of Alcon.
FDA approval was based on results from a study of 12 investigational sites in the U.S. “With this single trifocal lens design, PanOptix patients demonstrated exceptional, uninterrupted vision. The results also showed high patient satisfaction with more than ninety-nine percent of PanOptix patients saying they would choose the same lens again.”
Dr. Scott Perkins, MD, a Founding Partner of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, will be the first eye surgeon in Arizona to perform surgery using the new lens. Dr. Perkins and Barnet Dulaney Perkins continue to be at the forefront of new technology in identifying the best vision solutions for their patients. Just last year, Dr. Perkins performed the first surgery in the Southwest U.S. with the Vision Toric Implantable Contact Lense (“ICL”).
“We are extremely proud to have Dr. Perkins perform the first surgery in Arizona utilizing this incredible new lens. One of the fundamental tenets of our practice is providing our patients with the most advanced technology options for improving and preserving their vision,” said Kyle Bohannon, President & CEO of American Vision Partners.
“I’m honored to be able to be the first to bring the Trifocal IOL to Barnet Dulaney Perkins. I believe that our patients will benefit greatly from having new and improved options for their sight,” says Dr. Scott Perkins.
For more information about Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and our expertise in premium lense implantation, visit https://www.goodeyes.com/cataract-premium-lenses/
Visit https://www.alcon.com/media-release/alcon-introduces-acrysof-iq-panoptix-trifocal-iol-us-first-and-only-fda-approved to find out more about the Acrysof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL.
About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center
The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit GoodEyes.com.
About American Vision Partners
American Vision Partners (“AVP”) is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico with more than 110 nationally recognized doctors and 54 locations, including 22 ambulatory surgical centers.
AVP partners with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and integrates a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, M&M Eye Institute and Abrams Eye Institute, have on average been in practice for more than 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.