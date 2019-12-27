Financial services firm Edward Jones announced today that during the first four years of their multi-year commitment with the Alzheimer’s Association, it has contributed $22 million to fight the disease, thanks to the generous support of its associates, clients and communities who have championed the cause.
The firm also renewed its commitment to the cause with new, expanded programs heading into 2020.
In 2016, Edward Jones signed on to be the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. More than 64,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families over the last four years participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer’s walks held nationwide each year.
In 2019 alone, Edward Jones had nearly 19,000 walk participants and raised more than $3.35 million.
Edward Jones is enlisting its more than 47,000 associates across the U.S. to support the fight against this disease with a diversified strategy that includes new educational and support resources in 2020.
Edward Jones estimates that 150,000 of its clients are living with the disease. But half of Alzheimer’s cases go undiagnosed, delaying important family discussions and access to critical care, support programs and treatment, according to the Alzheimer’s Association
To impact early detection and support the estimated 16 million caregivers of Americans living with the disease, the firm is educating its financial advisors to spot the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease by making the Alzheimer’s Association’s “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” online education program available to Edward Jones associates.
And in 2020, Edward Jones financial advisors and Alzheimer’s Association experts will host new joint seminars for clients and communities to spark conversations about protecting health and wealth when facing a long-term illness.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
