SHOW LOW — If you have passed by the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) located at 180 N. White Mountain Road, you can’t help notice the changes taking place. KFC has been at that location across the road from McDonalds, for a long time. “Since 1984,” to be exact, said Mark Jacobs, general manager of the Pinetop KFC.
The Show Low restaurant has not been remodeled since it first opened. It is expected to cost $500,000 dollars for a total remodel inside and out. KFC Area Supervisor John Parsons said, “this is the biggest scale remodel in our company, most of our remodels have been the dining room and the outside paint.” Not only is the interior taking on a full remodel, but they are also redoing the parking lot. “It’s going to be almost like a brand new store, because we are doing so much,” he said.
Beginning Sept. 18, Mountain Tree Service, with the assistance of Apache Saddle Logging, was hired to cut down the huge tree on the corner of Hall Street and White Mountain Road. KFC believed the tree was a liability. Construction of the restaurant began Oct. 21, and is expected to be completed and the restaurant back open for business by mid-November (tenative). There are 30 employees at the Show Low restaurant, however, only 7 are working at the Pinetop location while under construction.
“Every day we are closed, we lose money. It’s very important to get it done fast, get it done right and get it done knowing all the wear and tear it will be and to make it last,” said Jacobs, of the restaurant. “When employees love their jobs and take pride in where they work, that’s a plus for customers, our company takes care of their employees, when they see stuff like that, they get to work in a brand new restaurant, that’s awesome. It’s a great environment. Because of that environment it makes them take care of the guests. It’s like you invest in that to grow your business,” he explained.
Unfortunately for those who liked the buffet, it will no longer be available in Show Low. “It used to be 40% of the business, and that number has gone down over the years,” said Jacobs.
“Both stores are busy, sales are up in both stores and that is a reflection of the economy and marketing strategies of KFC and some really good limited-time offers. Chicken and waffles will be added to the menu for a limited time coming up.” added Jacobs. Incidentally, the Pinetop restaurant was remodeled in 2011. However, since KFC has a few interior design selections, the two restaurants will not look alike.
Parsons sees the area growing and is excited to be part of that. “I think it’s exciting for the public that there’s people investing money up in the White Mountains, they see kind of the future here, that things are growing and continuing to grow, as Phoenix and California keeps exploding.” Parson also mentioned, he thinks the future up here is really bright over the next 10-15 years, people are going to keep moving up here. He added “The housing prices are still reasonable, so I really see it growing.”
With the new Culver’s building in Show Low, Parsons said, ”when I see a Culver’s go in … I am excited, that there are more things coming, that means more people here, and other companies see the opportunity to build and grow. It’s super encouraging to us as a company to see things moving along up here. KFC just wants to spend the money to upgrade facilities that are 30 years old.” Parsons concluded, “I’m excited … it’s for the people.”
