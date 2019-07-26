SPRINGERVILLE – A large banner stating “Store closing” hangs in the front of the Springerville Family Dollar store. Clearance specials are storewide as all items need to go.
Many customers coming into the store seemed concerned that the town is losing yet another store in the Round Valley Plaza by Safeway, but this time the closing isn’t permanent.
On Aug. 4, the Family Dollar store will shut its doors for one month to undergo remodeling to become a Dollar Tree store. During the month-long closure and remodel, the store will need to hire approximately 30 employees, 10 of which they look to retain as employees once the new Dollar Tree store opens.
Family Dollar, Inc. was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. Since that time, Dollar Tree has overseen the operation of all Family Dollar and Dollar Tree locations and has worked towards consolidating their store support centers. Dollar Tree, Inc. has plans to re-banner approximately 200 Family Dollar stores as Dollar Tree during the 2019 fiscal year. The Springerville Family Dollar was chosen to be one such store.
Employees at the Springerville location suspected after the merger that their store might change in some way, but they were surprised when word came that their location was chosen to be re-branded and remodeled.
When asked if they would carry the same items, Linda Hernandez, an Assistant Manager for the Springerville location, stated that the store would be carrying entirely new stock as Dollar Tree, and that every item would cost, at most, one dollar.
Hernandez also confirmed that the Dollar Tree store will remain in the same location and be the same size as the Family Dollar store is currently.
The scheduled re-opening is planned for Sept. 5.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
