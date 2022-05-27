NUTRIOSO—A controversy is growing over a planned domestic water improvement district, called a DWID, which is in the early stages of development. It is expected to serve the residents of the unincorporated community there, much like a water company serves a city or town. Presently, users in the Nutrioso area report that they get water either from wells or shared wells, or they haul it.
Right now, there is a DWID which serves unincorporated Alpine next door and planners have started the process of creating one for Nutrioso.
A DWID is an organization created by Arizona statute, and once approved by the board of supervisors in the particular county in which it intends to operate, can take broad measures to ensure the users in its district have access to water.
The powers that a DWID is given by law include the issuing of bonds and paying interest on them, the right to levy and collect a tax or fees on households within the district, and the right to condemnation, or eminent domain including for the purpose of laying the infrastructure and digging wells needed for a water supply.
But first the DWID has to be formed and there are many and varied steps the law says must be followed to do that.
It might be noted that even if a DWID is properly formed, the county has the final say about whether to approve or disapprove it. The process involves a state agency called the The Water Infrastructure Finance Program (WIFA) which was established in 1998 to provide funding for public water treatment projects.
According to its website, WIFA does that through financial assistance and low-interest loans for construction and improvement of drinking water systems, wastewater treatment and water reclamation systems.
WIFA is authorized to issue water quality bonds and water supply development bonds, to enter into short-term emergency loan agreements, and to administer federal grants.
In order to ensure that a planned DWID is created in accordance with Arizona law and regulations, WIFA has produced a 67 page handbook which walks the applicant through the maze. The handbook can be found on line at https://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/collection/statepubs/id/2258/
The first phase of forming a DWID requires the physical boundaries of the district to be set and a petition drafted to present to the county’s board of supervisors which then sets a date for a first meeting, which date must be properly noticed to the unincorporated community at issue.
That appears to be the juncture where the process is currently and a meeting of sorts took place August 14.
Many attendees voiced strong opposition to the plan, specifically the claimed lack of transparency in the process and the potential for government overreach. The points about which there are disagreements can be shared at Notriosoh20no@gmail.com.
Regarding the petition, the rules require 51% of the properties affected to approve the plan.
Opponents urge that the proposed boundaries of the envisioned district have been changed, or “gerrymandered” and include those owning the largest tracts of land who are in favor of the proposal included in the district and would support it, while those who oppose the proposal whose property will be in the district will still have to pay taxes, fees, assessments and even be subject to the new district’s powers of condemnation and eminent domain. Opponents also allege that the petition that was sent out to residents omitted any mention of the condemnation powers the DWID will have.
The proponents of the project who are identified in a May 4 letter to the Apache County Board of Supervisors as organizers are identified as David and Lori Knobbe, who did not return a voice message seeking comment.
The attorney who reportedly represents them, has a “number not in service,” in Tucson. The organizers have reportedly created a group called Nutrioso Water District Organizing Committee which was said to have a Facebook page, but a recent search before press time was unsuccessful.
Regarding the already-formed Alpine Domestic Water Improvement District, its website says it is “Committed to Providing Safe, Clean Water to All Our Residents.”
It also to lists its customers’ frequently asked questions, in including the following: How could I have used so much water? What do I do if I am experiencing low pressure? Why is my water discolored? Why does debris come out of the faucet when running hot water? My water tastes, looks, and smells funny. Is it safe to drink? Why do I have a previous balance when I know I sent in my payment?
The Alpine DWID has answers to those questions, such as a suggestion to check for leaks, the hot water heater may be dirty, there may have been recent maintenance to the system and call the office.
It will be up to Nutrioso’s residents to decide which direction they want to go with regard to the proposed water district.
