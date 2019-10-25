A Veteran-Led Businesses Connect with local customers on Google livestream will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in the library computer lab.
This free Google workshop, featuring a notable special guest, will help veteran-led businesses in our community learn how to stand out on Google and reach more customers. Seating is limited, call 928-532-4065 to reserve your spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.