ARIZONA — America's SBDC Arizona is partnering with the Federal Reserve on the 2020 Small Business Credit Survey. This survey reaches thousands of businesses like yours and provides vital information to policymakers and lenders who are weighing decisions that affect small businesses.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to all businesses that are in operation, recently closed or about to launch. The Fed wants to know how the pandemic has affected your business.
This is your opportunity to tell policymakers in Washington DC what your business needs to survive and grow. All responses are confidential. Click on the link below to complete the survey today. Thanks for participating! The survey closes October 31, 2020. Questions? Contact the Federal Reserve by emailing SFFedSmallBusiness@sf.frb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.