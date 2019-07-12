SHOW LOW — PFP media (Personal Fitness Professional), the leading industry resource for personal trainers and fitness professionals, is pleased to announce the twelve finalists for the 2020 PFP Trainer of the Year Award.
Local fitness professional, Johnny Ryder of Ryder Fitness, has been selected from among over 500 national applicants as one of twelve finalists for this prestigious award. The PFP Trainer of the Year is awarded to a fitness professional who is an exemplary leader in the industry and who demonstrates a strong commitment to his/her clients, career and community.
“We’re excited to celebrate our 15th year of this award,” said PFP media Editor Lindsay Vastola. “The PFP Trainer of the Year Award highlights those in the industry who continue to raise the bar for their communities, their businesses and the industry as a whole. This award showcases the number of exceptional fitness professionals this industry has to offer.”
Following the final round of application and judging, the 2020 winner will be named in December on PFP’s website: www.personalfitnessprofesional.com as well as their social media outlets on Facebook and Twitter. The winner will be featured in PFP’s 2020 Winter issue and will receive prizes from leading industry sponsors.
Started in 1999, Personal Fitness Professional (PFP) continues to be the leading professional media company with a mission to help fitness professionals prosper. Success-driven personal trainers, group instructors, managers, and studio and club owners continue to rely on PFP’s seasonal print magazine, robust website, and interactive content to stay informed on industry developments and trends, cutting-edge products, relevant education resources, and business-focused ideas to build a successful fitness career and business.
